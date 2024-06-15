Commanders coach Dan Quinn names 3 defensive players who’ve impressed

If there is one phrase that Washington fans do not want to hear anymore, it’s “position-flex.” Former head coach Ron Rivera would say that during almost every press conference throughout his four years. Apparently, under the old staff, it was more important to be versatile than good.

With only 53 roster spots, “position-flex” is essential. However, new head coach Dan Quinn uses a different word: Versatile.

The difference between then and now is that you must be versatile and good to play for Quinn.

During his final press conference of the offseason before Washington’s break, Quinn was asked about versatile players being used in different spots and if anyone had emerged. He named three players.

“I would say some of what I was hoping to see I did, and maybe that’s with (S Jeremy) Chinn,” Quinn said. “I would say it’s been good to see (DB Quan) Martin, you know, some down in the box, but some as a middle-field safety. (LB Frankie) Luvu, although I knew that was part of his game, I’d say it was probably even stronger than I thought. So those would be some, you know, that jump out to me.”

Martin is entering his second NFL season after Washington drafted him in the second round last season. He can line up all over the secondary and is projected to start at safety in 2024.

Chinn and Luvu both come from Carolina. Luvu was among the more sought-after free agents in March because of his versatility. He could play inside, but he’s more impactful when he’s moved around. Washington signing Bobby Wagner allows them to use Luvu in various ways.

Chinn is a wild card for the Commanders. He was phenomenal as a rookie in 2020 but battled injuries and multiple coaching changes since. He is big and athletic and is the type of player Quinn has often had success with. Chinn believes playing for Washington will make him a much better player.

By Quinn naming these three players, he wasn’t saying no one else had impressed him. He said those three names first came to his mind.

Washington’s defense will be better in 2024. There’s nowhere to go but up, and players like Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne will love this style of defense.

LIVE: Coach Quinn speaks to the media to close out minicamp https://t.co/yB95oLfzeV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire