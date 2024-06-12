Commanders coach Dan Quinn gives update on rookie DT Johnny Newton

Draft analysts were shocked during April’s 2024 NFL draft when Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton was still available in the second round. The Washington Commanders were shocked, too, and even with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the roster, they selected Newton with the 36th overall pick.

Newton’s fall from the first round made some sense, as he had offseason surgery on his foot for an injury he suffered during his final season at Illinois. Despite playing with an injured foot, Newton was so dominant he was still named the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

While the foot injury was known, many were shocked at Washington’s rookie minicamp last month when head coach Dan Quinn revealed Newton had surgery on his other foot. According to Quinn, while Newton was visiting the doctor, he learned he had a similar issue on the opposite foot and recommended surgery to correct it.

The Commanders held media day on Monday, the day before the mandatory minicamp began. Newton shared an image on his social media page showing him no longer wearing a boot or brace.

Before Tuesday’s practice, Quinn offered an update on Newton.

“Johnny has had the procedure done on his foot,” Quinn said. “He is hitting all the markers that he is supposed to hit. He is able to do light working out. We will keep progressing all the way up until training camp. No decision has been made in terms of the start of camp or not. We will take that week by week, but he is hitting all the markers.”

That is an excellent answer from Quinn. He was transparent with the injury and acknowledged there was no need to rush Newton back to the field. Even if Newton isn’t ready for the start of camp, the Commanders believe he’ll be ready for the season. The good news is they don’t need Newton immediately.

As for Newton, he was working hard at minicamp on Tuesday, even though he couldn’t practice.

Another Commanders practice and 2nd round pick Johnny Newton continues to work his a$$ off on the bike. Newton is using just his arms, no pedals. He does this for the majority of the practice. That is what you call an arm workout 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/UdZapPA5Lg — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 11, 2024

