Commanders coach Dan Quinn badly wanted cornerback Mike Sainristil in the draft

The Washington Commanders released their latest version of “Commanders Log,” which featured a unique behind-the-scenes look at Washington during the draft. It took fans inside the war room as general manager Adam Peters entertained offers from other teams and made his picks.

Fans also got to see which players the coaches coveted the most. While head coach Dan Quinn is highly positive and loves to coach every player, one player from Washington’s draft class really stood out: Cornerback Mike Sainristil.

The Commanders selected Sainristil at No. 50 overall. However, when Washington was on the clock, Quinn was on the phone as the Bengals selected Sainristil’s college teammate, Kris Jenkins Jr., at No. 49.

When Quinn got off the phone, Peters said, “Cincinnati’s picking Michigan,” as Quinn nodded in disappointment. Then Peters said, “D-Tackle,” and Quinn banged the table, shouted “Yes” and asked the GM, “Why do you do that to me?”

Once the Commanders informed Sainristil he was the choice, Quinn was up, high-fiving and hugging everyone, including owner Josh Harris and explaining what Washington was getting in Sainristil. Quinn said the moment he left Michigan’s pro day in March, he knew he wanted to coach Sainristil.

Here’s the full video:

The interaction regarding Sainristil begins at 29:00.

Sainristil is a player that legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban called “pound for pound” the best player in the draft. Quinn clearly agreed.

Sainristil played wide receiver and cornerback at Michigan. He became an All-American during his final season, when he had six interceptions.

