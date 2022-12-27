Can the Commanders clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?

The Washington Commanders have had multiple opportunities over the last month to lock down an NFC playoff berth. After tying the New York Giants in Week 13, the Commanders had a bye week to prepare for a rematch against the Giants and lost.

Washington held the No. 6 playoff spot entering Week 15 and dropped to the No. 7 spot after losing to the Giants. Fortunately for the Commanders, two teams directly behind them — the Lions and Seahawks — both lost last week, keeping Washington in the No. 7 position.

However, a new team entered the fray with another win in Week 16 — the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay, Detroit and Seattle all sit at 7-8, while Washington is 7-7-1 and holds a half-game lead for the final playoff position.

The math is really simple for the Commanders. Win their final two games, both of which are at home, and they are in.

The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. If the Commanders win, could they clinch a playoff spot?

Yes, but would need some help.

Washington would need Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay all to lose to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17. That sounds almost impossible, but this is the NFL. After all, the Giants, Lions and Seahawks all lost in Week 16.

Here’s this weekend’s schedule for each of the aforementioned teams:

New York Giants: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions: vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks: vs. New York Jets.

Interestingly enough, all five teams battling for the NFC’s final two wild-card spots are home in Week 17. The Packers are red hot, while the Seahawks are fading. Another Washington loss puts the Commanders in the same category as the Seahawks.

For the Commanders, all you have to do is win. Washington needs to prove it can win these types of games, something it hasn’t often done in recent years.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire