Commanders claim a pair of defensive backs off waivers

The Washington Commanders only kept four cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday. Afterward, when the media asked head coach Ron Rivera about keeping four corners, he replied, “we are not done yet.”

On Wednesday, waiver claims were revealed, and the Commanders claimed two defensive backs.

Washington claimed Tariq Castro-Fields off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and Rachad Wildgoose from the New York Jets.

Castro-Fields was a sixth-round pick in this year’s 2022 NFL draft. Castro-Fields played collegiately at Penn State, where he appeared in 46 career games. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Castro-Fields played high school football at Riverdale Baptist in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The 49ers wanted to bring Castro-Fields back to the practice squad.

The 5-foot-10 Wildgoose was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2021. He was released during final cuts last year but re-signed to the practice squad. The Jets signed Wildgoose off Buffalo’s practice squad last November.

Wildgoose played collegiately at Wisconsin.

The Commanders have yet to announce any corresponding moves.

All the waiver claims … pic.twitter.com/bjZRnMxYTJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire