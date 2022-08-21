Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers from Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Kendall Blanton didn’t have to wait very long to find a new team after being waived by the Rams. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Commanders claimed Blanton off waivers.

The tight end reverts to Washington’s 85-man roster, which will need to be trimmed down to 80 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Blanton was shockingly waived by the Rams on Saturday despite playing a key role during their Super Bowl run last season.

He caught a touchdown pass in the divisional round against the Bucs and had five receptions for 57 yards in the NFC Championship game. Blanton was competing to be the Rams’ No. 2 tight end with Brycen Hopkins, which made his release so surprising.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

