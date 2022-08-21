Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers from Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kendall BlantonFootball player (born 1995)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brycen HopkinsAmerican football tight endLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Kendall Blanton didn’t have to wait very long to find a new team after being waived by the Rams. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Commanders claimed Blanton off waivers.
The tight end reverts to Washington’s 85-man roster, which will need to be trimmed down to 80 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Blanton was shockingly waived by the Rams on Saturday despite playing a key role during their Super Bowl run last season.
He caught a touchdown pass in the divisional round against the Bucs and had five receptions for 57 yards in the NFC Championship game. Blanton was competing to be the Rams’ No. 2 tight end with Brycen Hopkins, which made his release so surprising.
The Commanders claimed former Rams TE Kendall Blanton off of waivers.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2022