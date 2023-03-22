Commanders choose cornerback in new CBS Sports NFL mock draft

Who did the Commanders select in the CBS Sports NFL mock draft that was conducted live Monday night?

Four quarterbacks were chosen in the top six selections as CBS Sports conducted their 2023 mock draft 2.0.

Those four quarterbacks were Alabama’s Bryce Young going first to the Panthers, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud second to the Texans, Florida’s Anthony Richardson fourth to the Colts and Kentucky’s Will Levis sixth to the Raiders who moved up one spot in a trade with the Lions.

At the No. 16 selection, the Washington Commanders selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. This is of note because the Commanders also need an offensive tackle. It is no secret that if an offensive tackle worthy of the 16th selection is still on the board, the Commanders would give that very serious consideration in the upcoming April draft.

However, in Monday’s mock draft, three offensive tackles had been taken earlier when the Bears chose Ohio State’s Paris Johnson (9th), the Titans grabbed Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (11th) and the Jets picked Georgia’s Broderick Jones (13th).

Also of note is that cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. (Penn State), who has been linked with the Commanders at No. 16 in some mock drafts, was taken two spots earlier by the Patriots in the 14th draft position.

Commanders Wire will keep an eye out on the various mock drafts, checking to see if a cornerback or offensive tackle worthy of the 16th selection is chosen for the Commanders.

