Commanders and Chiefs defeated the Eagles with Hurts in 2022 season

Congrats to the Chiefs on becoming the second team to beat the Eagles with Jalen Hurts at quarterback this regular season or postseason. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/nTOqhEHhoT — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 13, 2023

Al Galdi’s tweet immediately upon completion of Super Bowl LVII caught my eye and brought a chuckle.

It was truthful. The Eagles, with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts were nearly unbeatable all season. With Hurts in the lineup, the Eagles had gone through the regular season losing only one game.

Indeed, it was the Commanders on a Monday Night Football game in Philadelphia who handed the Eagles their lone loss with Hurts in the 2022 regular season, as Washington defeated the Eagles 32-21.

Super Bowl LVII saw the Eagles drive down in the fourth quarter to score, narrowing the Chiefs lead to 35-33. Jalen Hurts rolled left and used his greatly underrated leg strength to get into the end zone, tying the game at 35-35 in the final quarter.

It was then a holding call that allowed the Chiefs to keep the ball nearly two more minutes, running down the clock, providing the Chiefs the Super Bowl championship, and yes, tongue in cheek, only the second victory over the Eagles with Hurts as quarterback this season.

Oh, simply attempting to have some fun from a Commanders’ perspective that the Eagles, an NFC East rival, has fallen 38-35 in a great Super Bowl. The Eagles competed fiercely and represented the NFC East admirably.

For the Eagles, it was their third franchise loss in the Super Bowl, having fallen to the Patriots 24-24 in SB XXIX (39) and the Oakland Raiders 27-10 in SB XV (15).

The Eagles were going for their second Super Bowl title, having defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33 in SB LII.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire