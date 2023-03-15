Commanders checked in with recently retired QB Chad Henne

There’s no better way to go out than the way former Kansas City quarterback Chad Henne did. The longtime NFL quarterback announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Fortunately for Henne, he played for the Chiefs and went out on top, winning a Super Bowl.

After beginning his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, Henne was a starting quarterback. Things didn’t work out after four years with the Dolphins, and Hene moved to Jacksonville and spent five seasons with the Jaguars, mainly as a backup.

In 2018, Henne joined Kansas City, which had just traded Alex Smith to Washington to clear the path for a young quarterback named Patrick Mahomes. So for the past five seasons, Henne had one of the best jobs in the world.

During his entire time with the Chiefs, Henne’s offensive coordinator was Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy is now the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, who need a veteran backup for Sam Howell.

So, naturally, Bieniemy and the Commanders reached out to Henne to see if he would reconsider his retirement plans, at least for one more year. Henne said thanks but no thanks, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Narrator voice: It was Washington (per source).https://t.co/9Y0VcZu5ur — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2023

You can’t blame Bieniemy for trying. Henne could be viewed as a good mentor to Howell, a role he played for Mahomes and Blake Bortles over the last decade of his NFL career.

With Taylor Heinicke, Andy Dalton and Henne off the board, where will the Commanders turn next?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire