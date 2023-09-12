Commanders DE Chase Young not expected to play vs. Broncos in Week 2

The Denver Broncos’ offensive line might not have to face a former No. 2 overall draft pick when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Commanders star defensive end Chase Young (neck) “is not expected back until at least Week 3,” according to a report from The Athletic‘s Ben Standig. That puts Young’s status for Sunday’s game in Denver in doubt.

Young (6-5, 264 pounds) has been riddled by injuries since his 7.5-sack campaign as a rookie in 2021. Since then, he missed eight games due to injury in 2021 and 14 games in 2022. The pass rusher is now recovering from a neck injury that kept him off the field in Washington’s 2023 opener.

When he is healthy, Young is a dangerous pass rusher who can cause problems for any offensive line. It sounds like Denver’s unit won’t have to worry about that in Week 2.

The Broncos’ line allowed two sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, an improvement from last season’s average of 3.7 sacks per game.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire