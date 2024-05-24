What are the Commanders’ chances at making the playoffs in 2024?

A common comparison for the Washington Commanders recently has been the 2023 Houston Texans. The Texans went from worst to first last season after winning just three games in 2022.

The Commanders won four games last season and have a new general manager, coaching staff and plenty of new players.

The key ingredient in comparing the 2023 Texans and 2024 Commanders is the quarterbacks. Houston selected C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, while Washington chose Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall last month.

Stroud was phenomenal as a rookie, looking like a 10-year veteran All-Pro at times in leading the Texans to the AFC South title. Stroud led Houston to a playoff win, too.

Can the Commanders follow a similar blueprint?

Bleacher Report recently ranked eight rebuilding teams and their chances of making the playoffs next season. The Commanders came in at No. 5 with the following explanation:

The Washington Commanders slide into the rankings one spot above the Tennessee Titans because they have a coaching staff with a solid track record.

Head coach Dan Quinn quickly turned around the Atlanta Falcons in his first stint as an NFL lead skipper. After a 6-10 season in 2014, they went 8-8 in the following year under his direction. If seven teams had made the playoffs in both conferences back then, he would have had a playoff squad in his first year as the Falcons lead skipper. Quinn could lead a quick turnaround in Washington as well. The Commanders selected 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He’ll have a solid receiver group that features Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and rookie third-rounder Luke McCaffrey. Washington also signed pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler, who has hauled in 440 passes for 3,884 yards and 30 touchdowns in seven seasons. The Commanders signed edge-rushers Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr., who both played under Quinn when he served as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is also familiar with Quinn from their time with the Seattle Seahawks, and he’s coming off a Pro Bowl campaign. The Commanders offense could have a decent year with Daniels able to make plays with his arm and legs under experienced offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who, as play-caller, helped quarterback Kyler Murray put together Pro Bowl campaigns in 2020 and 2021.

Though Quinn won’t be calling the defensive plays in Washington, his familiarity with the roster personnel can help turn last year’s worst defense in yards and points allowed into a formidable unit.

This is very reasonable. Of course, the odds are against the Commanders making the playoffs. However, the talent on Washington’s roster last season was better than 4-13. Now, the Commanders have a proven coaching staff, and you can bet the defense will be better than last season’s 32nd-ranked unit.

The four teams ranked ahead of Washington were the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders. The first three teams should be better than the Commanders in 2024, but we aren’t so sure about the Raiders.

As of now, Washington is the greatest unknown in the NFL, with so many new players and coaches. That could lead to a slow start, or the team could gel quickly behind its rookie quarterback and surprise some people.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire