Commanders center Tyler Biadasz discusses working with QB Jayden Daniels

Before the 2021 NFL season, the Washington Commanders had stability at center. Chase Roullier just signed a four-year extension and Washington should’ve been in good shape at a critical position for years to come.

Unfortunately, Roullier suffered injuries in 2021 and 2022, playing a combined 10 games over those two seasons. Washington released him last year, and he has since retired.

During that time, the Commanders cycled through multiple centers due to injury. Heading into this offseason, there was no way general manager Adam Peters would not make a significant investment in the position, especially with a rookie quarterback also coming to town.

One of the first moves in free agency saw the Commanders agree to terms with Dallas center Tyler Biadasz. The four-year veteran took over as the Cowboys starting center late in his rookie season and never looked back. When Peters hired Dan Quinn as the head coach, Quinn and Peters made signing Biadasz a priority.

While the Commanders also needed a left tackle, Washington’s need to find a veteran center for Jayden Daniels was even more urgent.

After Wednesday’s OTA practice, Biadasz spoke about working with Daniels and how that process is coming along.

“Yeah, you do it,” Biadasz said when asked about building that rapport. “You take snaps. Legit, you take snaps, you literally go out on the field and be like, ‘Hey, I want to get like 20 snaps or whatever. Or, ‘How do you see this or how do you see that?'”

More from Biadasz.

“It’s that development of a relationship, where it’s like, a brotherhood of like he’s coming in fresh out of college, so it’s like one of the things where this is the biggest work mode you have to be in, even though it’s on the OTA side and that you’re going into a break coming up, but like, it doesn’t stop. You consistently have to keep working at that craft because it’s a relationship that never ends. I think like it’s one of those things where each and every day, you have to keep putting that time in…….keep getting that 1% better every single day mindset……and he’s doing a great job on his end.”

Biadasz noted how Daniels was one of the first people in Washington’s building every day, working with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and always in the film room.

The message is always consistent regarding Daniels: He will not be outworked. When you are the No. 2 overall pick with Daniels’ immense talent, that’s the exact trait you want from your new franchise quarterback.

Daniels’ relationship with Biadasz is important because if Daniels becomes the player the Commanders think he will be, they could be together for many years.

