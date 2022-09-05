What is the Commanders’ ceiling/floor in 2022?

How good can the Washington Commanders be in 2022? If you ask that to 10 people, you will get 10 different answers, with most believing Washington will only be as good as Carson Wentz.

That’s true. The Commanders have a chance to be a playoff team, but so much is dependent upon the quarterback they acquired from the Indianapolis Colts. That can be a risky bet if you ask Colts owner Jim Irsay or the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, what is Washington’s ceiling with Wentz under center this season?

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently looked at the ceiling — and the floor — of all 32 NFL teams.

Kerr has Washington’s ceiling at 10-7 in 2022, with a playoff berth.

Ceiling: 10-7, make playoffs The Commanders could be a surprise playoff team in the NFC, especially if Carson Wentz can eliminate the inconsistent quarterback play that’s plagued him since the ACL injury five years ago. Wentz is the best quarterback Terry McLaurin has ever had and the Commanders have a dynamic wide receiver group with him, Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson. Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic complement each other well at running back. Even without Chase Young to start the year, the defensive line should be significantly better than last year. Montez Sweat is one of the game’s underrated pass rushers and Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are forces on the interior. The Commanders had a great defense two years ago and could repeat that success with their front four. Don’t be surprised if Washington is a playoff team, especially if Wentz plays well.

How about Washington’s floor for 2022?

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs The Commanders are thin at linebacker, bringing Jon Bostic back in an attempt to solidify that group. There isn’t much depth at cornerback and safety, either, which is significant for a defense that will rely heavily on pressuring the quarterback. Logan Thomas returning at tight end will be massive, another position that is significantly thin. There are plenty of holes on this roster, enough to keep Washington out of competing for the NFC East.

Kerr made many valid points we’ve discussed over the last several months. This team will go as far as Wentz takes them. The coaches trust Wentz and believe they have surrounded him with enough talent up front and at the skill positions to best maximize his strengths.

That remains to be seen.

As far as the floor. Washington is perilously thin at linebacker. The Commanders refused to address the position in the offseason, instead believing Cole Holcomb’s move from outside to inside will solve one problem, while Jamin Davis will take the necessary leap in year two.

Both things are possible, but just like with Wentz, you need a lot of things to go right.

The good thing for the Commanders is they have one of the NFL’s easiest schedules.

