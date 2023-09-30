Commanders CB Kendall Fuller playing at an elite level early this season

When the Washington Commanders selected cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, many wondered what it meant about the future of veteran Kendall Fuller.

After all, Fuller was entering the final season of his contract in 2023 — his eighth NFL season. Washington also had third-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who had a breakout season of sorts last year until an ankle injury ended his season.

The truth of the matter is, as head coach Ron Rivera likes to say, Fuller was always in Washington’s plans. The veteran cornerback is a team captain and one of the Commanders’ best players. The 2022 season was arguably one of Fuller’s best in the NFL.

He’s off to a similar start this season. Fuller intercepted his first pass of 2023 against the Buffalo Bills last week — one of the only things the Commanders did right last week.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fuller has the NFL’s No. 3 ranked coverage grade through three weeks.

Check out what PFF had to say about Fuller, which ranked him No. 6 overall out of all NFL cornerbacks.

Fuller’s stat line against the Bills doesn’t look real: one catch allowed on five targets for -1 yards, with one interception and two forced incompletions. Fuller is allowing an absurd -0.621 expected points added per target this season and has let up an NFL-best 26 yards in coverage.

St-Juste has also played well this season, just not to Fuller’s level. If St-Juste continues his ascent and Forbes improves weekly, Washington’s cornerback trio could be among the best in the NFC.

What a start to 2023 for Fuller.

