Inter-team fights are nearly an inevitability in NFL joint practices, but one between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders might've gone too far Tuesday.

The Commanders announced Thursday that cornerback Danny Johnson is day-to-day due to a rotator cuff strain, which is almost certainly related to the body slam he received from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews after things got chippy on a play.

The video that captured the play doesn't have the best angle, but Johnson appeared to get some kind of hit in as Andrews tried to bring in a pass from Lamar Jackson. Johnson picked up the ball after the play, at which point the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Andrews picked up the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Johnson and slammed him to the ground.

A mass shoving match broke out, eventually dissipating as coaches called their players back to the sideline.

It was the kind of play that would have Andrews facing a suspension had he done it in the regular season, but the NFL doesn't govern discipline for joint practices. That's up to the player's team, as in normal practices, and you can probably bet the Ravens won't be interested in discipline for their Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

The Andrews slam wasn't even the wildest fight of that joint practice, as Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace and Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. each threw a punch earlier and were then joined by their teammates.

With the Ravens and Commanders scheduled to face off in preseason play Monday, things might get even chippier between the beltway rivals.