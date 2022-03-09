What Commanders' Carson Wentz trade means for Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

What Commanders' trade for Wentz means for Jimmy G, 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cross off one another potential Jimmy Garoppolo suitor from the list. But maybe add a new name.

The Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Commanders were thought to be an ideal landing spot for Garoppolo, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Washington wasn't willing to wait for Garoppolo, who recently underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder. He is expected to be ready to start throwing in late June or early July.

The Commanders called on ever QB and end up with Carson Wentz from the #Colts in exchange for mid-round picks. They werenâ€™t going to wait for Jimmy G, didnâ€™t land Russell Wilson. Now end up with Carson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

With the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson on Tuesday and the Commanders securing Wentz on Wednesday, the Garoppolo trade market looks a little different for the 49ers as the new league year approaches.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers still are potential options. The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the Wilson deal, but there is the possibility that they could be interested in acquring Garoppolo as a one-year stop-gap option until they find their signal-caller of the future.

With the Colts ridding themselves of the headache that is Wentz, the Colts will be "in the mix" for Garoppolo as well, Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

The issue with Garoppolo now is whether or not a team will want to trade for him before he is cleared to throw again. It's clear that was an issue for the Commanders.

With the new league year starting March 16, most teams will want to have their quarterback plan in place before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many believe the 49ers would be able to get a second- or third-round pick for Garoppolo, but that type of offer might not be available for a veteran quarterback coming off a shoulder procedure with only one year left on his deal. It seems unlikely that a team would extend Garoppolo before seeing him throw post-surgery.

While Garoppolo is expected to make a full recovery, any time the throwing shoulder in involved it's a big deal.

There still are a number of QB-needy teams on the market. But there also is buzz growing about free agents Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota as well as Liberty's Malik Willis, who has started to rise up draft boards after an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and Wentz off the board, Garoppolo is atop the "best of the rest" category. But it's unclear whether or not the deal the 49ers desire will materialize for Garoppolo.

