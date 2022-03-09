Commanders take on Carson Wentz’s entire contract in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts made a highly-anticipated move on Wednesday when they agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks.

One of the big reasons why the Colts traded Wentz away was due to the guaranteed money he’s set to earn on March 18, which is when his roster bonuses kick in.

However, general manager Chris Ballard worked his magic and the Commanders are taking on the entire contract for the 2022 season. All $28.3 million.

Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Carson Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week. From now on, it's Commander Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Colts already had an abundance of salary-cap space relative to the league. Now, they are going to have arguably the most in the NFL.

What the Colts plan to do at the quarterback position remains to be seen but it was clear Wentz was on his way out. The fact that the Colts got a pair of third-round picks as well as getting out from under the contract is a huge win.

Now, the Colts have to reset and find another quarterback to lead the team.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts agree to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders Colts sign CB Tony Brown Colts take QB Sam Howell in Dane Brugler's mock draft 3.0

List