Commanders will be busy this week in their head coaching search

This week will be critical for the Washington Commanders and their head coaching search.

After the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Washington will interview defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Commanders will meet with Macdonald on Monday night.

Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is scheduled to meet Monday night with Commanders’ owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters and other Washington leadership, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2024

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Washington will also meet with Weaver on Monday.

The #Seahawks can now interview #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job this week. The #Commanders are scheduled to conduct a second interview Monday with associate head coach/DL coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

The Commanders were already scheduled to travel to Detroit on Tuesday to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Also, on Tuesday, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have his second interview with Washington.

The Commanders will also interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn again, presumably in Detroit, when they meet with Johnson.

Washington has already interviewed Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik twice.

With the Lions and Ravens losing on Sunday, Washington can hire Johnson, Glenn, Macdonald, or Weaver if either of the four is the pick. If Detroit or Baltimore would have won, the Commanders would have had to wait until after the Super Bowl.

Washington’s coaching search should be completed sometime this week.

