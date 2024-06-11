Commanders to bring in UFL standout kicker Jake Bates for a tryout

When the Washington Commanders released veteran kicker Brandon McManus last week, fans immediately began clamoring for UFL kicker Jake Bates. However, with Bates’ UFL team in the playoffs, he was unable to sign last week.

The Michigan Panthers, for whom Bates kicked, lost over the weekend, meaning Bates was free to visit NFL teams. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, multiple NFL teams are lining up visits with Bates.

The Commanders are one of those teams, along with the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers, who have also requested to visit with Bates.

Washington signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed last week and hosted at least two other UFL kickers, Andre Szmyt and Matt McCrane, for tryouts. The Commanders begin their three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

The Commanders will likely sign one of the kickers and keep two for a competition in training camp, which begins late next month.

Bates made a name for himself this spring when he kicked a 64-yard game-winner — the longest in UFL history — and had one game in which he made two kicks of over 60 yards. He was named to the All-UFL team last week.

Bates, 24, spent part of training camp with the Houston Texans in 2023.

Per ESPN’s John Keim, Bates’ visit is on Tuesday.

K Jake Bates will visit today. Was a UFL standout. https://t.co/X09cjTmSri — John Keim (@john_keim) June 11, 2024

