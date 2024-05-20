Commanders need Brandon Coleman to develop at offensive tackle

The Commanders entered April’s 2024 NFL draft fully aware they needed to obtain an offensive tackle.

In fairness to Commanders general manager Adam Peters, the Commanders were reported to have attempted to trade back up into the latter first round to select an offensive tackle. However, no trade compensation could be agreed upon, and thus, a deal was never finalized.

Peters, in the draft, took quarterback Jayden Daniels (2 overall), defensive tackle Johnny Newton (36), defensive back Mike Sainristil (50), and tight end Ben Sinnott (53), and when it was their turn at 67, Peters selected TCU guard / tackle Brandon Coleman.

Interestingly, at the Senior Bowl, Coleman was asked if there was a position he would prefer for the NFL. He replied that he would be willing to do whatever his new NFL team wanted to do. Yet, he did point out that he had a lot of experience at left tackle.

Right tackle Andrew Wiley returns and left tackle Charles Leno was released. Thus, left tackle would seem to be a place the Commanders might be hoping Coleman can develop enough in the offseason to be prepared to play often this season.

Of course, Jayden Daniels needs to be a hit. But for 2024, the second choice that might be most important to play well might just be Coleman at tackle. Just as true, Coleman’s level of play will also affect Daniels’ performance as well. Think how much better it will be for Daniels if Coleman can improve the running game and keep Daniels’ blind side clear for him.

Thus far in early offseason Commanders’ workouts, Coleman has been working some at left tackle and also some at right tackle.

Pro Football Focus posted these stats on Coleman’s time at TCU.

Brandon Coleman's career pass-blocking stats: 1,307 pass-blocking snaps

54 QB pressures allowed

Brandon Coleman's career pass-blocking stats: 1,307 pass-blocking snaps

54 QB pressures allowed

3 sacks allowed

