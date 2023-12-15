Commanders’ Bieniemy: Sam Howell ‘is growing every day’

Eric Bieniemy knows his quarterback has done what’s necessary to progress forward.

With the media Thursday, the Commanders offensive coordinator expressed his confidence in quarterback Sam Howell.

“I think he has a good feel for the game, but we have to be better. There’s a number of things that he can be better at, but that’s something that will keep between us. But I know he’s taken the necessary steps moving forward, so I’m excited about that.”

Bieniemy feels has seen enough to believe Howell can play in the league.

“I think he’s put enough on tape to show you that he’s a kid that, first of all, he’s smart, he learns from his mistakes. He’s done a great job having pocket presence after having the issues at times. He does a great job of communicating with the guys up front.”

Yet, Bieniemy, having been an NFL running back (1991-99), a running backs coach, and then a coordinator, understands you can’t be too quickly satisfied.

“Do I like what he’s done? Yes, I do. Obviously, in this league, you’re measured by wins and losses, so we have to make sure that all that is reflected in that column. But as a player, I’m very happy with his development and his growth process. Do we have a long way to go? Yes, we do, but he’s taking the necessary steps moving forward, and that’s the excitement that really generates us as an offensive staff because he’s growing every single day.”

Wednesday, Howell had stated he believed he was playing his best when he was getting rid of the ball quickly, not holding on to it. Bieniemy concurred one day later,

“He’s done some good things. Obviously, he does a great job in our quick-game stuff. The kid has shown tremendous growth. I’m pleased with where he is, but we also know that there’s plenty of things that he can continue to improve upon.”

Bieniemy also insisted that Sam Howell is permitted the opportunity to provide feedback on what he does and doesn’t like in the game plan for himself.

“We always talk. First and foremost, if there’s anything that he doesn’t like in the game plan, it’s not going in. Why would I force our quarterback to run something that he doesn’t like? So that’s a huge part of this. That’s why that dialogue, that line of communication, that relationship has to be tight.”

