Commanders are better at tight end but don’t forget Armani Rogers

When discussing Washington’s rebuilt tight end room, much of the discussion centers around veteran Zach Ertz and second-round pick Ben Sinnott. John Bates enters his fourth NFL season in 2024 but is used mainly for his outstanding blocking.

Next is Cole Turner and Armani Rogers, both of whom are entering their third NFL season.

Did you forget about Rogers? At this time last offseason, the Commanders got the difficult news that Rogers tore his Achilles and was lost for the season. It was tough news because Rogers received rave reviews for his work at tight end after playing quarterback in college.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Rogers made Washington’s roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022. When he received opportunities, he flashed his elite physical talent.

Don’t you think Kliff Kingsbury can find a way to use this type of athleticism?

Rogers, of course, must win a spot on Washington’s roster. Ertz and Sinnott are locks, while Bates’ blocking should give him a leg up. The Commanders will choose between Turner and Rogers for the fourth tight end. Sure, Washington may not keep four tight ends, but Kingsbury plans to use plenty of 12 personnel, so you’d think the Commanders would keep four tight ends.

Zach Selby of commanders.com observed the following regarding Rogers during Wednesday’s minicamp action.

Armani Rogers spent the past year recovering from a season-ending injury, but he’s fully healthy now and ready to prove that he deserves a roster spot with the new regime. He made an impressive catch at the start of 11-on-11 drills fighting through some contact to haul in a grab near the middle of the field.

The coaches who signed Rogers are no longer here. General manager Adam Peters is looking for talent, though. Rogers has the talent, and he seems to have taken quickly to the tight end position. This should be a fun battle to watch this summer.

