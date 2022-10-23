Are Commanders better with Taylor Heinicke starting at QB? 'NFL GameDay Morning'

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won't get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.