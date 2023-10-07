Advertisement

The Commanders being ridiculed by NFL nation

Ivan Lambert
·3 min read

NFL Nation is still talking Commanders.

For their performance Thursday night, as expected, the Commanders are the subject of ridicule and the butt of jokes around the country.

Here are several of those jokes, courtesy of social media.

JPAFootball says Ron Rivera a mediocre football coach

Many saying new owner Magic Johnson is Mr. Obvious

This Thursday night began as praise toward Johnson for stating the Commanders didn’t compete. By Friday, it was Johnson used Twitter quite often to merely state the obvious.

Grant Paulsen, again on the Commanders, worth your time

 

No wonder Howell was sacked another 5 times, they didn't have to read for a run

Eagles Darius Slay even offered encouragement to Emmanuel Forbes

Folks still wondering who was this guy and what was he doing?

Brian Baldinger still marveling today

Cowboys nation still enjoying it on Friday

Commanders at home lost badly to a team who had not won in 347 days

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire