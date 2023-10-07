The Commanders being ridiculed by NFL nation

NFL Nation is still talking Commanders.

For their performance Thursday night, as expected, the Commanders are the subject of ridicule and the butt of jokes around the country.

Here are several of those jokes, courtesy of social media.

JPAFootball says Ron Rivera a mediocre football coach

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘: The #Commanders need to move on from head coach Ron Rivera if they miss the playoffs this year. Outside of his 15-1 season with the #Panthers in 2015, Ron Rivera has proven to be a rather mediocre head coach. Here’s his record as head coach from 2016… pic.twitter.com/9x7IO13xht — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 6, 2023

Many saying new owner Magic Johnson is Mr. Obvious

This Thursday night began as praise toward Johnson for stating the Commanders didn’t compete. By Friday, it was Johnson used Twitter quite often to merely state the obvious.

Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023

Grant Paulsen, again on the Commanders, worth your time

The Commanders through 5 games during Rivera era: Year 1: 1-4, -33 PTS

Year 2: 2-3, -32 PTS

Year 3: 1-4, -38 PTS

Year 4: 2-3, -51 PTS — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023

No wonder Howell was sacked another 5 times, they didn't have to read for a run

Washington called 55 consecutive pass plays without a run from early in the second quarter until the end of the game, the longest passing streak in the PFF era 😳 🧪 @PFF_NateJahnke pic.twitter.com/KxuIb6kuKG — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) October 6, 2023

Eagles Darius Slay even offered encouragement to Emmanuel Forbes

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Eagles CB Darius Slay giving #Commanders rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes some friendly advice after he was benched last night.. Love to see Slay trying to help the young guys. Forbes has had a rough start to his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/Zq6AHqK5MO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 6, 2023

Folks still wondering who was this guy and what was he doing?

What in the world is this? During last night's game, someone using a #Commanders case phone was standing behind #Bears OC Luke Getsy and directed it at his playbook, possibly recording it? This seems really odd – what do you make of this? (h/t @DrunkRyanPoles) https://t.co/EcL8Dad4rX pic.twitter.com/MbaDZAF7Pa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2023

Brian Baldinger still marveling today

Cowboys nation still enjoying it on Friday

Either: A. The Commanders are frauds B. The Bears are getting it together C. Damn near anybody can beat anybody in the NFL D. All of the above — Cowboys Due Diligence (@StevieJPTX) October 6, 2023

Commanders at home lost badly to a team who had not won in 347 days

This is the #Bears locker room after a 40-20 win against the #Commanders First win in 347 days🔥 🎥: @NFL_DovKleiman pic.twitter.com/j8daKp6re7 — “Head Honcho” Sports Podcast (@headhonchospor2) October 6, 2023

