Commanders begin the process of replacing Brandon McManus by signing kicker Ramiz Ahmed

FILE - Green Bay Packers place kicker Ramiz Ahmed (45) kicks a field goal during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Washington Commanders have begun the process of replacing kicker Brandon McManus. The team signed 28-year-old Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders began the process of replacing kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday, signing Ramiz Ahmed before the next practice of offseason workouts.

McManus was released Sunday night in the aftermath of two women suing him in civil court alleging he sexually assaulted them while they were working as flight attendants last year on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to London. When word of the lawsuit emerged last week, the Commanders said they were looking into the situation, which happened before McManus signed with them in March.

Ahmed, 28, has been on the practice squad with Chicago and Green Bay and saw preseason action for the Packers in 2022. The University of Nevada product most recently played for Birmingham in the United Football League earlier this year.

Washington has phase three of organized team activities this week and could bring in other kickers before training camp begins in late July. Roster cuts elsewhere this summer may also lead new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn to scour the rest of the NFL for kicking options.

McManus was the initial plan in that department, with the Commanders inking him to a $3.6 million contract for the 2024 season with $1.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Brett R. Gallaway, the attorney representing McManus, reiterated in a statement Sunday that he believes the allegations “remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions.”

“While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process,” Gallaway said.

The Commanders were in the market for a new kicker after Joey Slye held the job each of the past two seasons. Slye won the role during the 2021 season when Washington's old regime headed by coach Ron Rivera released Dustin Hopkins and first went through two other kickers, Chris Blewitt and Brian Johnson.

Coincidentally, Blewitt replaced Ahmed with Birmingham late last month.

___

