Commanders attempting to re-sign QB Taylor Heinicke

So, after day one of the 2023 free agent cycle, what can be said regarding the Commanders’ efforts and or strategy?

How about the most important position of quarterback? Reporter John Keim firmly believes the Commanders are attempting to retain quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Keim tweeted that he knows the Commanders are trying to re-sign Heinicke.

Monday saw the Dolphins offer the Jets’ Mike White $16 million for two years to be the backup quarterback. No doubt, Heinicke’s agent is well aware and expressing how Heinicke, in the last two years, has been involved in more clutch plays and wins than White.

My job isn’t to wait and see. I know they’re trying to re-sign Heinicke. If they can’t they’ll look at mid-level guys on the level of Dalton maybe Brissett (he might have better options and more $ elsewhere. Don’t know yet). Ideally they get an experienced vet OK in either role — John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2023

Quickly recapping the actual transactions of the first day. New Commanders for 2023 are going to be guard Nick Gates (Giants) and RT Andrew Wylie (Chiefs). The Commanders also signed Seattle linebacker Cody Barton and claimed Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler off of waivers.

Now Commanders fans might fall into the temptation to complain about the fact that the new players are not star material. However, what might be missed is that the Commanders made it a priority to resign Daron Payne. And that is big news. Payne and Jonathan Allen form the strongest starting position on the team, and they are both locked up for a few more years.

They also extended two defensive players who played well in the season finale against Dallas in Khaleke Hudson and CB Danny Johnson.

