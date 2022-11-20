Commanders will attempt to run over the Texans

Washington ran the ball 49 times against the Eagles, so I wonder what they will attempt to do Sunday against the Texans?

The Texans tied the Colts their first game, lost three consecutively, defeated the Jaguars, and have now managed to lose four straight.

Now, back to the question, What will the Commanders attempt to accomplish offensively Sunday in Houston?

At first thought you might reply, “The Texans coaches and players saw the Monday night game against the Eagles. Therefore, they will plan to load up and stop the run. So Washington should be prepared to mostly pass against the Texans.”

But a closer look will reveal something surprising. It seems each NFL team the Texans have faced this year, have attempted to mostly run the ball with the one exception being the Chargers. The Chargers only rushed for 81 yards against the Texans, while all other eight opponents have rushed for over 100 yards.

Zoom in a bit closer and you won’t help but notice, the Texans, though knowing their opponents are going to attempt to run the ball, have yielded over 140 yards rushing in seven of their nine games.

It gets even worse. The Texans have given up 177 rushing yards to the Colts, 149 to the Broncos, 281 to the Bears, 136 to the Jaguars, 164 to the Raiders, 314 to the Titans, 143 to the Eagles, and 176 to the Giants.

So, yes, of course the Texans are going to load up the box to stop the Washington run. Yet, seeing the huge results of other opponents, Washington must attempt to run the ball anyway because apparently, the Texans run defense has been that under performing all season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire