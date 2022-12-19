Commanders asked fans to show up vs. Giants but failed to hold up their end

Commanders asked fans to show up Sunday but failed to deliver originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — Commanders players spent much of the lead-up to their primetime matchup with the New York Giants asking the club's fans to represent in the stands at FedEx Field. Unfortunately, those same players then forgot to show up on time themselves in a mistake-filled loss to their NFC East rival.

In arguably the most hyped game of the Ron Rivera era, Washington stumbled through a sleepy first-half performance and fell behind by a score of 14-3. The deficit proved too much to overcome despite a more energized second half as Rivera's side ultimately lost 20-12.

The Commanders had every reason to start fast on Sunday night. Somehow, they didn't.

Don't blame, by the way, questionable calls from the officiating crew for this one. The outing was lost much earlier in the night and a big opportunity was squandered.

The hosts were coming off of a bye, while the visitors were reeling after a drubbing at the hands (talons?) of the first-place Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. The rest edge firmly resided on Rivera's sideline.

Washington was also supremely aware of the importance of the contest in the NFC playoff hunt, seeing as it was a constant discussion topic around the facility and, surely, in meetings. A victory would've done wonders for the franchise's postseason chances and made that destination quite reachable.

And, though the stands were still dotted by Giants blue, Commanders devotees largely did respond to the calls to make the much-maligned stadium a lively environment. There was real enthusiasm in the stands for the pivotal Week 15 clash.

The crescendo, and clutch victory, that many expected to occur simply never materialized.

Frustratingly familiar issues beset both sides of of Washington's operation, too.

For the offense, the unit was mostly incapable of logging third-down conversions. Sacks were also an issue (quarterback Taylor Heinicke suffered three of them) much like turnovers were (Heinicke was strip-sacked for a touchdown early on and fumbled in the fourth quarter deep in the red zone).

The defense, meanwhile, was repeatedly beaten on short Daniel Jones passes and unable to generate much pressure on the Giants signal-caller, either. Jones played admirably in the previous tilt between these two teams in a Week 13 tie and repeated that clean effort on Sunday.

There were thrills to be had in the third and fourth quarter. Major thrills, really. The up-and-down Heinicke produced enough ups — an on-fire rookie Jahan Dotson contributed greatly in the passing game — and guided his group to New York's doorstep with less than a minute to go before a fourth-down incompletion prevented a gutsy comeback. And, yes, there were some bad calls mixed in.

But it never should have come to that; the fact that a comeback was needed is disappointing in its own right. The Commanders left points on the board, handed New York seven on the sack-fumble and now must rue dropping to 7-6-1 with just a half-game lead in the NFC playoff race over the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

A lackluster beginning to a huge battle on a national stage against a familiar foe could be what keeps Washington out of the postseason.