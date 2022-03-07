Commanders appear focused on 2 QBs if they take a passer in the 1st round

The NFL combine is the place where lots of juicy rumors get starters — and for good reason. All 32 NFL teams are present, coaches go out to dinner with other coaches, and executives do the same with fellow executives.

It’s where tampering also begins. You know, the illegal kind that’s occurred for years, a little over one week before it becomes legal tampering. Yep, it’s complicated.

Now that the combine is over, some information is beginning to trickle out from the past seven days. Free-agency buzz is the most popular this time of year, but this year, it’s all about the quarterbacks. Actually, it’s always about the quarterbacks.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently discussed some quarterback buzz from the last week, beginning with Aaron Rodgers.

The duo also discussed the QB-starved Washington Commanders.

Fowler noted that the Commanders have focused on Wilson and Deshaun Watson, but those are far from the only names. Essentially, Washington is calling everyone about quarterbacks.

Graziano spoke about Washington more in terms of the draft, specifically mentioning Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis:

I do have my eye on the Washington Commanders at No. 11 for the spot where the first quarterback could go off the board. Washington has been calling around on every veteran option, but I’m told it also has been focused on the rookies. The Commanders know they need a quarterback for 2022, but they’re obsessed with finding the answer at that position for the long term. Even if they sign a veteran in free agency, don’t be surprised if they use their first-round pick on a quarterback as well. The top candidates are Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.

If Washington signs a veteran such as Mitchell Trubisky, Pickett appears less likely. The biggest positive regarding Pickett is NFL teams believe he can play right away. However, if the Commanders sign Trubisky or another former starter to compete, it could be a clue the team will do what it takes to draft Willis next month.