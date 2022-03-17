Commanders announce J.D. McKissic, Andrew Norwell signings

Running back J.D. McKissic won’t be having another change of heart about where he’ll be playing in 2022.

McKissic agreed to sign with the Bills before reversing course and agreeing to re-sign with the Commanders on Wednesday. The team announced McKissic’s return on Thursday, so he’s now officially back with the team.

Guard Andrew Norwell‘s deal is now official as well. That announcement comes after a report that he was close to signing with the team earlier in the day.

Norwell was with the Jaguars, but the AFC South team signed Brandon Scherff this week to fill out their offensive line. Scherff’s departure left a hole in Washington’s line that Norwell will try to fill.

Safety Bobby McCain, wide receiver Cam Sims, center Tyler Larsen, cornerback Troy Apke, offensive Lineman Jon Toth, linebacker Milo Eifler, and defensive tackle Daniel Wise have also re-signed with Washington.

