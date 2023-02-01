The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are interviewing 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Lynn just finished his first season with San Francisco. The Chargers head coach from 2017-2020, Lynn served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

Additionally, Lynn called plays for the 2016 Bills after Greg Roman was fired as offensive coordinator. After he finished his playing career, Lynn has also worked as an assistant for the Broncos, Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns, and Jets.

The Commanders are searching for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner. The club has cast a wide net with interviews for the vacancy, having started their interview process in the middle of last month.

Whoever ends up with the job will presumably craft an offense around a new quarterback in 2023.

Commanders announce interview with Anthony Lynn for OC originally appeared on Pro Football Talk