Commanders announce full coaching staff

The Commanders have announced the full list of coaches who will be assisting new head coach Dan Quinn during his first year on the job.

A number of the members of the staff have been reported already, including special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, and Thursday's announcement confirms that they will be working under Quinn this season. The team had also already announced offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Kingsbury will be joined on the offensive side by assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson, quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, run game coordinator/running backs coach Anthony Lynn, wide receivers coach Bobby Engram, tight ends coach David Raih, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough, assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, offensive assistant Andre Coleman, and offensive quality control coach Shane Toub.

Whitt will work with defensive line coach Darryl Tapp, linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., defensive backs coach Tom Donatell, defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons, senior defensive assistant John Pagano, assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd, assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan, assistant defensive backs coach William Gay, and defensive quality control coach George Banko.

Sarah Hogan serves as the coaching chief of staff and Pete Ohnegian is the player development coach.