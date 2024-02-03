Commanders announce Dan Quinn as head coach

Dan Quinn is officially the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Word that the Commanders were hiring Quinn came on Thursday and the team made a formal announcement of the move on Saturday afternoon. Quinn joins the team after three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys and he went 43-42 as the head coach of the Falcons from 2015 until his firing early in the 2020 season.

"Dan has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the NFL's top defensive minds, building tough, explosive and dynamic teams that compete hard," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "But most importantly, he is an incredible leader who brings out the best in his players, coaches and staff. We heard that from everyone we spoke to throughout this process, and it was reaffirmed when we discussed with Dan our shared vision for building a winning franchise. By adding such a respected, accomplished and determined leader as head coach, we've taken another important step in our mission of delivering a championship-caliber team to our fans. I'm incredibly excited for our future and to welcome Dan and his wife Stacey to the Commanders family."

Quinn and the Commanders will now get to work on building out the rest of the coaching staff. Saturday brought word that former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could be the offensive coordinator after breaking off talks regarding the same role with the Raiders.