Commanders announce coaching complete 2024 coaching staff

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

The Washington Commanders have announced their entire 2024 coaching staff. Head coach Dan Quinn was introduced to the media last week, and on Thursday, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will address the media.

Here is a look at most of Washington’s staff.

The Commanders made it official ahead of Kingsbury and Whitt’s press conference, revealing each member of the 2024 coaching staff, including full-time coaches and support staff.

Washington also released the job titles of some, including Brian Johnson, who will serve as the assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator.

Here’s the complete list, with updated titles for each coach.

  • Dan Quinn: Head coach

  • Sarah Hogan: Coaching chief of staff

  • Pete Ohnegian: Player development coach

Offense:

  • Kliff Kingsbury: Offensive coordinator

  • Brian Johnson: Assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator

  • David Blough: Assistant QB coach

  • Andre Coleman: Offensive assistant

  • Bobby Engram: Wide receivers

  • Bobby Johnson: Offensive line

  • Anthony Lynn: Run gam coordinator/running backs

  • Tavita Pritchard: Quarterbacks

  • David Raih: Tight ends

  • Darnell Stapleton: Assistant offensive line

  • Shane Toub: Offensive quality control

Defense

  • Joe Whitt Jr: Defensive coordinator

  • George Banko: Defensive quality control

  • Tommy Donatell: Defensive backs

  • Shariff Floyd: Assistant defensive line coach

  • William Gay: Assistant defensive backs coach

  • Ryan Kerrigan: Assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist

  • Ken Norton Jr.: Linebackers

  • John Pagano: Senior defensive assistant

  • Jason Simmons: Defensive pass game coordinator

  • Darryl Tapp: Defensive line

 

 

