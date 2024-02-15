Commanders announce coaching complete 2024 coaching staff

The Washington Commanders have announced their entire 2024 coaching staff. Head coach Dan Quinn was introduced to the media last week, and on Thursday, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will address the media.

Here is a look at most of Washington’s staff.

The Commanders made it official ahead of Kingsbury and Whitt’s press conference, revealing each member of the 2024 coaching staff, including full-time coaches and support staff.

Washington also released the job titles of some, including Brian Johnson, who will serve as the assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator.

Here’s the complete list, with updated titles for each coach.

Dan Quinn: Head coach

Sarah Hogan: Coaching chief of staff

Pete Ohnegian: Player development coach

Offense:

Kliff Kingsbury: Offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson: Assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator

David Blough: Assistant QB coach

Andre Coleman: Offensive assistant

Bobby Engram: Wide receivers

Bobby Johnson: Offensive line

Anthony Lynn: Run gam coordinator/running backs

Tavita Pritchard: Quarterbacks

David Raih: Tight ends

Darnell Stapleton: Assistant offensive line

Shane Toub: Offensive quality control

Defense

Joe Whitt Jr: Defensive coordinator

George Banko: Defensive quality control

Tommy Donatell: Defensive backs

Shariff Floyd: Assistant defensive line coach

William Gay: Assistant defensive backs coach

Ryan Kerrigan: Assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist

Ken Norton Jr.: Linebackers

John Pagano: Senior defensive assistant

Jason Simmons: Defensive pass game coordinator

Darryl Tapp: Defensive line

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire