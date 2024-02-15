Commanders announce coaching complete 2024 coaching staff
The Washington Commanders have announced their entire 2024 coaching staff. Head coach Dan Quinn was introduced to the media last week, and on Thursday, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will address the media.
Here is a look at most of Washington’s staff.
The Commanders made it official ahead of Kingsbury and Whitt’s press conference, revealing each member of the 2024 coaching staff, including full-time coaches and support staff.
Washington also released the job titles of some, including Brian Johnson, who will serve as the assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator.
Here’s the complete list, with updated titles for each coach.
Dan Quinn: Head coach
Sarah Hogan: Coaching chief of staff
Pete Ohnegian: Player development coach
Offense:
Kliff Kingsbury: Offensive coordinator
Brian Johnson: Assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator
David Blough: Assistant QB coach
Andre Coleman: Offensive assistant
Bobby Engram: Wide receivers
Bobby Johnson: Offensive line
Anthony Lynn: Run gam coordinator/running backs
Tavita Pritchard: Quarterbacks
David Raih: Tight ends
Darnell Stapleton: Assistant offensive line
Shane Toub: Offensive quality control
Defense
Joe Whitt Jr: Defensive coordinator
George Banko: Defensive quality control
Tommy Donatell: Defensive backs
Shariff Floyd: Assistant defensive line coach
William Gay: Assistant defensive backs coach
Ryan Kerrigan: Assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist
Ken Norton Jr.: Linebackers
John Pagano: Senior defensive assistant
Jason Simmons: Defensive pass game coordinator
Darryl Tapp: Defensive line