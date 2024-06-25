Commanders announce changes to their front office

The Commanders announced several moves to football personnel, scouting and football support staff.

Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams moves back to the front office as senior advisor to the General Manager. He now advises General Manager Adam Peters instead of team president Jason Wright.

Chris White was named director of pro scouting and Sarah Szabo the assistant to the General Manager.

White joins the Commanders after working for the Bears for the past 10 seasons. He most recently served as the team's assistant director of pro scouting from 2022-23. He held the role of pro scout with Chicago from 2017-22.

Dwaune Jones now is a national scout, Jack Quagliarello a pro scout, Dustin Regan a college scout and Charles Bresinger, Alberto de la Guardia, Mitch Sterner and Miles Turner are scouting assistants.

Rob Rogers takes over as vice president of football administration and Sean DeBarbieri received a promotion to vice president of football communications. In addition, Dylan Thompson now is senior director of team support and advancement, Cody Cejda the director of process innovation, Brooks Santanello the director of video operations, Doug Drewry the manager of football research and development, Alexis Dotson the coordinator of player and family support and Travis Ho a coaching analyst.