Commanders announce 5 Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellows

The Washington Commanders announced five Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellows on Wednesday, including Kedric Golston. Golston played 11 seasons for Washington and was recently named the head coach of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, minutes from the Commanders’ team headquarters.

The coaching fellows program, designed by the late Walsh, was to help increase the number of full-time minority coaches for all 32 NFL teams. The program uses the offseason, from the OTAs, minicamps and training camp to allow the coaching fellows to observe, participate and gain experience before ultimately landing an NFL full-time position.

Here are Washington’s five coaching fellows:

Kedric Golston: Former NFL player, current high school head coach/will work with the defensive line

Anthony Davis: Assistant recruiting coordinator and offensive analyst/tight ends coach at Alabama State University/will work with the defensive backs

Arthur Ray: Offensive line coach at Howard University/will work with the offensive line

Andrew Seumalo: Outside linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator at Lafayette College/will work with special teams

Anthony Johnson: Running backs coach/academic coordinator at Lafayette College/will work with the running backs

There will be a second round of fellows announced at a later date for training camp.

