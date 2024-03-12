Commanders agree to terms with Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders are moving on from kicker Joey Slye. Late Monday, during the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, Washington agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran kicker Brandon McManus.

The deal is worth up to $3.6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Free-agent kicker Brandon McManus has agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders for $3.6 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

McManus, 32, comes to Washington after spending last season with the Jaguars. McManus connected on 30 of 37 field-goal attempts and made all 35 of his point-after attempts. Additionally, 63% of McManus’ kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Before his season in Jacksonville, McManus spent the previous nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

For his career, McManus has made 81% of his field-goal attempts and over 97% of his PATs.

Slye had been Washington’s kicker since Nov. 2021, making 56 of his 66 field-goal attempts with a long of 61 yards. Slye did miss eight extra-point attempts during his time with the Commanders. For his career, Slye has an 83.2% touchback rating on his kickoffs.

