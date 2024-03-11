Commanders agree to terms on $36M deal with Frankie Luvu 'Free Agency Frenzy'
Washington Commanders agree to terms on a $36M deal with linebacker Frankie Luvu.
There are some intriguing linebackers in free agency this year.
Edwards reunites with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in Los Angeles.
Barkley played last season on the franchise tag for the Giants.
Pairing Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby is elite enough along the defensive line. If 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson figures things out too, look out, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing just two seasons ago. He'll move to an interesting NFC North with the Packers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman roll through the five AL East teams from worst-to-first in in terms of this year's over/unders, kicking off with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles & New York Yankees.
Wilkins has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins.
Kirk Cousins finished last season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.
The Jaguars continue to search for answers at receiver.
The Bears landed a new running back.
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments this week.
After applying the franchise tag to Pittman Jr. last week, the two sides have worked out an extension.
The Bengals hit Higgins with the franchise tag last month, and now he wants out.
There's not a lot of options at QB for needy teams in free agency.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
Mike Evans signed a two-year deal, worth up to $52 million, to return to the Bucs.
Votto had been without a team after the Reds declined his option for the 2024 season.
Schultz was a key target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud this past season.
There are a few solid options along the offensive line in free agency.