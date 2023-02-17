Commanders agree to multi-year deal with Eric Bieniemy to become assistant head coach/OC

Eric Bieniemy has agreed in principle on a multi-year deal that will make him assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, a source tells PFT.

Bieniemy had a two-day interview with the Commanders before agreeing to leave Kansas City after five seasons as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Bieniemy will call the plays in Washington, something Andy Reid did in Kansas City.

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs expired after the season.

His title promotion, the years on the contract and the annual salary is more than the Chiefs were willing to commit to on the business side, per the source.

Bieniemy has interviewed for 16 head coaching positions with 15 different teams since 2019, according to USA Today. That includes interest from the Colts in this hiring cycle before they hired Steve Steichen earlier this week.

He has become the face of the NFL’s problem of racial inequality within the head coaching ranks.

DeMeco Ryans, who was hired by the Texans, was the only Black coach to get an opportunity in this hiring cycle, which had five openings. Six head coaches, including three who are Black, have a diverse background.

Bieniemy, 53, now gets a chance to run the offense in Washington, out of the shadow of Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which maybe helps show NFL owners he is as good as his resume says he is.

