Commanders adding Brandon Sosna, David Blackburn to front office

The Commanders are adding to their front office with the hiring of executives from two of last year's conference championship game participants.

Brandon Sosna is leaving the Lions to become the Commanders' senior vice president of football operations, and David Blackburn is expected to leave the Ravens to become the Commanders' director of player personnel, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters has been looking to reshape the front office, and these two hires will go a long way toward doing that.

The Commanders have also had some front office departures: senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes, national scout David Whittington and college scout Harrison Ritcher have all left the Commanders this offseason.