Commanders add two compensatory picks for 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders were awarded two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, the league announced on Thursday.

Washington receives a third-round and sixth-round compensatory selection in next month’s draft.

The third-round selection is the second-highest compensatory selection for this draft, behind Arizona. Washington now holds the No. 97 overall selection. This pick was awarded to the Commanders after Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff departed and signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The sixth-round selection is No. 215 overall. Washington received this pick when defensive tackle Tim Settle signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders now hold eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including two in the sixth round. Washington’s original third-rounder heads to the Indianapolis Colts to complete the Carson Wentz trade.

The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with seven compensatory selections.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire