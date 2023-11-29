Commanders add Jim Salgado to defensive coaching staff

The Commanders have made an addition to their defensive coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jim Salgado is joining the team on an interim basis. The move comes less than a week after the Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer in the wake of their blowout loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Salgado was the cornerbacks coach for Michigan State this season and spent the previous six seasons as an assistant with the Bills. Salgado was a defensive assistant for three years before moving on to work with nickel backs and safeties.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will be taking on most of Del Rio's responsibilities and Salgado's background suggests he'll be filling in for Vieselmeyer. The final weeks of the season will determine how many more changes are coming in Washington come 2024.