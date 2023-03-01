Commanders add help in the trenches in the new Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

It’s no secret the Washington Commanders need help on the offensive line. It’s not a stretch to say Washington could upgrade at every position on the line, but that’s not going to happen in one offseason.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is a solid piece. While Leno isn’t going to remind anyone of Trent Williams, he’s not a liability, either. The same can’t be said for some of Washington’s other positions on the offensive line in 2022.

It’s not known how active the Commanders will be in free agency due to the current ownership situation, leading them to look toward the 2023 NFL draft to help add some talent to the offensive line.

In the latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft for ESPN ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the Commanders get some much-needed help on the offensive line in the form of Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

This is the end of a mini-run on offensive linemen, with four projected in seven picks from Nos. 10 to 16. It’s a really solid class. Wright has the most experience of the bunch. He started 42 games for the Volunteers, with 27 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard. That versatility is attractive to NFL teams, though I expect him to stick at right tackle at the next level. The Commanders need an injection of talent along the O-line. They ranked 28th in both yards per play on offense (4.9) and yards per rush on offense (4.0) last season. They could move inconsistent 2021 second-rounder Sam Cosmi to guard, which would free up the right tackle spot. Broderick Jones (Georgia) is another right tackle to keep an eye on, though I have him ranked below Wright.

Drafting Wright would free up Washington to move Cosmi to guard. Some believe that will eventually be his best position. Cosmi has shown flashes at times through two seasons, particularly as a run blocker, but has struggled to stay on the field.

Washington fans want offensive line help, and almost no one would be disappointed if that’s the pick at No. 16.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire