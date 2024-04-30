Commanders add former Ohio State edge rusher

With the 222nd selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select Javontae Jean-Baptiste, edge rusher from Notre Dame. when they announce the school, Jean-Baptiste is from they will say Notre Dame, but Ohio State fans have plenty of fond memories of the defensive end as well.

Jean-Baptiste was a former four-star recruit from the state of New Jersey and was very solid throughout his Ohio State career and was a consistent and reliable contributor for a majority of his five seasons in Columbus before he elected to transfer to South Bend.

Being a seventh-round selection, expectations are extremely low for Jean-Baptiste, but he has the skill set to contribute at the next level. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye and we wish Jean-Baptiste good luck!

Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Bergen Catholic Class of 2018) drafted by the Washington Commanders. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/Z2AEBup41C — Tim McElhinney (@BCPrincipal1040) April 27, 2024

