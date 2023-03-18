Commanders add Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson

Friday the Washington Commanders announced they have added defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson.

Abdullah Anderson stops Hill pic.twitter.com/nEJyyPwSJI — Double A (@Double_AA92) December 19, 2022

Anderson will come to the Commanders from the Atlanta Falcons. Age 26, Anderson saw action in 16 games for the Falcons in 2022, starting in half of those games. He recorded 40 tackles, a sack, and a pass defended.

Being in the league for four seasons, Anderson has the unenviable career path thus far of playing for a team only one season before moving on to his next team.

At 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, Anderson was undrafted out of Bucknell, before going forward to play for the Bears in 2019, the Vikings (2020), the Packers (2021) and the Falcons (2022). Consequently, the Commanders will be the fifth team in five years for Anderson.

The Commanders have re-signed defensive tackle Daron Payne last week, re-signed fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen last season, so they are set with good starters at defensive tackle for the next few seasons.

As for depth, the team moved on after the 2021 season from Tim Settle and Matt Ioannidis. The other defensive tackles in addition to Anderson now on the roster currently as they move into the 2023 offseason are Allen, Payne, David Bada, John Ridgeway, and Phidarian Mathis, who spent 16 of 17 2022 games on Injured Reserve.

