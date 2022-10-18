Commanders add ex-Georgia star QB to practice squad following Carson Wentz's injury

Commanders add ex-UGA QB to practice squad following Wentz's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders have made an addition to their quarterback room.

Washington signed Jake Fromm to its practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced. Defensive tackle Donovan Jeter was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The move comes just one day after starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his right ring finger in Los Angeles. While the team has not set a timetable for Wentz's return, nor placed him on injured reserve, the quarterback is will reportedly miss roughly a month.

With Wentz down, Taylor Heinicke -- who started 16 games for the Commanders in 2021 -- will be Washington's starter. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as Heinicke's backup.

The addition of Fromm is nothing more than insurance for the Commanders at the position. A fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Fromm has played in just three career games (two starts), all of which came with the New York Giants last season.

Fromm's last NFL action came in Week 18 of last season, ironically against Washington. The quarterback completed 15-of-31 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 22-7 loss to the Burgundy and Gold.

Fromm, a five-star recruit out of high school, was a three-year starter at the University of Georgia from 2017-2019 and earned the Bulldogs' QB1 gig over current NFL signal-callers Jacob Eason and Justin Fields.