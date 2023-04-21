Commanders add different player in newest NFL Network mock draft

NFL Network posted a new 2023 NFL mock draft, and it resulted in a player I’ve not yet seen selected by Washington in mock drafts I’ve observed.

I’ve seen many mock drafts and noticed the Commanders in the vast majority of those mock drafts selecting a cornerback or an offensive tackle.

This mock draft, conducted by former NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew fell in such a way that I think the Commanders would be very pleased next Thursday.

Indeed, if they remain in the No. 16 position, Jones-Drew has the Commanders selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, Jr. Interestingly enough, also available in this mock draft for Washington was Tennessee’s offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who went next to the Steelers at No. 17.

Selections 16-20 are all players the Commanders could conceivably desire to add to their organization Thursday night. Johnson, Wright, Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State cornerback), Broderick Jones Jr. (Georgia offensive tackle) and Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness were the selections for No. 16-20.

Perhaps this is the case because Jones-Drew clearly decided to make some selections that other analysts have not been making, such as Anthony Richardson going No. 1 to the Panthers.

Other early surprises were Texas running back Bijan Robinson up to No. 10 (Eagles), O’Cyrus Torrence at No. 13 (Jets) and Boston College receiver Zay Flowers up to No. 15 (Packers).

