Commanders will add Brian Robinson to active roster today

Six weeks ago tomorrow, Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times. Today, he’ll return to the team’s active roster.

Three days after opening the 21-day practice window, Robinson will join the 53-man roster before the Week Five game against the Titans.

The next question is whether he’ll be on the 46-man game day roster, and then whether he’ll play against Tennessee. Given where he currently is, there’s no reason to think he won’t be ready and able to go.

It’s truly an amazing story. Robinson was shot multiple times, with a bullet passing through his knee without doing any significant damage to it.

The third-round pick from Alabama had won the starting job before the August 28 incident.

