Commanders activate Logan Thomas, sign Jake Hausmann

Monday is a busy day for tight ends in Washington.

The Commanders announced that they have activated Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list. Thomas suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Raiders last November on a hit from defensive end Yannick Ngakoue that Commanders head coach Ron Rivera called unnecessary.

The team also confirmed that they have claimed tight end Kendall Blanton off of waivers from the Rams on Monday morning and announced the signing of tight end Jake Hausmann as a free agent.

Hausmann was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021. He signed with the Lions and moved onto the Giants practice squad for the regular season. He was dropped by the Giants in May and a stint with the Seahawks ended early this month.

The Commanders made room for the two additions by placing defensive lineman Bunmi Rotimi and tight end Eli Wolf on injured reserve. They’ll need to cut their roster to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.

