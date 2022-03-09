The Commanders have acquired QB Carson Wentz in a trade with the Colts

Commanders acquire Carson Wentz in a trade with the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts have a deal in place that will send quarterback Carson Wentz back to the NFC East, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. The exchange won't be official until next Tuesday when the new league year begins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday and tweeted that the Commanders are sending a package of picks to the Colts that includes two third-round draft choices.

A day after watching Aaron Rodgers stay with Green Bay and Russell Wilson land in Denver via a blockbuster trade, Ron Rivera has made the move for Wentz, who was in Indianapolis for just one season. There, he led the AFC South squad to a 9-8 record while throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A disappointing performance in the finale against Jacksonville, however, kept the Colts out of the playoffs and seemed to impact Wentz's standing with the front office and head coach Frank Reich.

Per Schefter, Washington is paying the full $28 million that Wentz is due for 2022. His contract has a potential out after that, suggesting this could be just a rental for the Commanders if Wentz doesn't work out. The organization has the No. 11 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could elect to select another quarterback with that piece of capital or one in a later round.

For now, Wentz joins Taylor Heinicke in Washington's room of quarterbacks.

Wentz turned 29 this past December and entered the league with the Eagles in 2016 as that draft's second-overall pick. He was Philly's primary starter from 2016 to 2020 and was an MVP candidate during the club's Super Bowl year in 2017 before tearing his ACL in Week 14.

Now, Wentz is set to return to the division he initially made his name in, though on far less steady ground than he was at his peak. He projects to be an upgrade over Heinicke, who quarterbacked Washington in 2021, but he'll still be heavily scrutinized by a coaching staff that's desperate for a solution at the position and a fanbase that's waning as that search drags on.